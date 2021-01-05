The Challenges of Fresh eCommerce

Online grocery shopping boomed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to grow as the world adjusts, yet fresh food eCommerce still faces many challenges. Despite the obstacles, stakeholders continue to invest in novel ways to address the evolving marketplace. In this whitepaper, we discuss the grocery eCommerce boom and how the pandemic changed behaviors and expectations, why fresh food online ordering is more difficult than traditional eCommerce, including the added challenge of eGrocery shopper behavior, and the obstacles stakeholders have overcome to address these challenges. Download the whitepaper to learn more about Fresh eCommerce.