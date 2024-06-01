 Skip to main content
Certified Home Compostable* Is a big deal!

6/1/2024

As a leading provider of U.S.-made single-use cutlery and with sustainability as our mission, LifeMade® Home Compostable Cutlery launched late last year. Made from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified bio-based material, this Home Compostable Cutlery has been designed, lab proven, and certified to degrade in a home compost bin within six (6) months, providing usable compost for gardens in testing. *

These forks, spoons, and knives are made in the USA and have earned the worldwide trusted TÜV AUSTRIA OK compost HOME certification. LifeMade® cutlery has also been certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as Commercially Compostable. These utensils have no intentionally added bisphenol A (BPA) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

To receive Home Compost certification, our products underwent rigorous testing methods to meet specific criteria, including biodegradation, disintegration, plant toxicity, and characterization. Biodegradable certification requires that the material must break down at a chemical level by aerobic bacterial consumption. To pass the disintegration test, 90% of remaining particles must be less than 2mm in diameter at six (6) months. Plant toxicity means that the test compost cannot hinder plant growth vs the control compost, while characterization criteria means that the product cannot contain barred or toxic components. 

Composting is natural recycling and compostable products are not designed to go into recycling bins. LifeMade® cutlery is both home and commercially compostable, though commercially compostable facilities may not be available in all areas. Commercially compostable facilities can be searched at www.findacomposter.com.

For a free sample visit lifemadecompostprod.carrd.co while supplies last. Limit of one set of samples per company. 
 

