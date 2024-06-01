Certified Home Compostable* Is a big deal!

These forks, spoons, and knives are made in the USA and have earned the worldwide trusted TÜV AUSTRIA OK compost HOME certification. LifeMade® cutlery has also been certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as Commercially Compostable. These utensils have no intentionally added bisphenol A (BPA) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

To receive Home Compost certification, our products underwent rigorous testing methods to meet specific criteria, including biodegradation†, disintegration†, plant toxicity†, and characterization†. Biodegradable certification requires that the material must break down at a chemical level by aerobic bacterial consumption. To pass the disintegration test, 90% of remaining particles must be less than 2mm in diameter at six (6) months. Plant toxicity means that the test compost cannot hinder plant growth vs the control compost‡, while characterization criteria means that the product cannot contain barred or toxic components.