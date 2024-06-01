Certified Home Compostable* Is a big deal!
As a leading provider of U.S.-made single-use cutlery and with sustainability as our mission, LifeMade® Home Compostable Cutlery launched late last year. Made from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified bio-based material, this Home Compostable Cutlery has been designed, lab proven, and certified to degrade in a home compost bin within six (6) months, providing usable compost for gardens in testing. *
Composting is natural recycling and compostable products are not designed to go into recycling bins. LifeMade® cutlery is both home and commercially compostable*§, though commercially compostable facilities may not be available in all areas. Commercially compostable facilities can be searched at www.findacomposter.com.
For a free sample visit lifemadecompostprod.carrd.co while supplies last. Limit of one set of samples per company.
*TUV Austria OK HOME Compostable Certified #2594
§BPI Commercially Compostable Certified #10529271
Test methods include: †ASTM D6400 (USA), EN 13432 (EU/International), Ash, FTIR, Heavy Metals & Fluorine analysis, CO2 evolution ‡Plant growth must be within 90% of germination rate and biomass vs. control soil. Home composting disintegration test conducted at OWS (Ghent, Belgium) according to NF-T51-800 (2015), AS 5810 (2010) and the OK Compost HOME certification scheme of TÜV AUSTRIA Belgium.