Certified Home Compostable is a Big Deal!

As a leading provider of U.S.-made single-use cutlery and with sustainability at its core, LifeMade® Home Compostable Cutlery launched in July 2023. Made from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified bio-based material, this Home Compostable Cutlery has been designed, lab proven and certified to degrade in a home compost bin within six (6) months, providing usable compost for gardens in testing.*

These forks, spoons and knives are made in the U.S.A. and have earned the globally trusted TÜV AUSTRIA OK compost HOME certification. LifeMade® cutlery has also been certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as commercially compostable. These utensils are free of bisphenol A (BPA) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).