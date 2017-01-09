Carr-Smith Steps Down as Peapod President

Jennifer Carr-Smith has resigned as president of online grocer Peapod.

Carr-Smith is leaving effective Sept. 15 “for another opportunity,” Peapod parent company Ahold USA said in a statement released late Friday afternoon.

Walt Lentz, Peapod’s head of supply chain strategy and operations for Peapod, will oversee operations of Peapod on an interim basis until a permanent successor is named.

“We wish Jennifer well and thank her for her leadership at Peapod over the past two years, during which time she helped to further its goal of innovating and providing customers with convenience, value and an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Kevin Holt, COO of Ahold USA. “I am confident that Walt’s strong leadership will move Peapod forward during the transition.”

Peapod is the online grocery operation of Ahold USA, whose four regional divisions – Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, and Giant Carlisle – operate 780 supermarkets in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Ahold USA is part of Ahold Delhaize.