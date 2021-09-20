Calling all CPG Innovators: Join the Product of the Year Awards Family

Do you have an innovative new product you want customers to know about? Something unique you think grocery retailers should add to their inventory?

If so, enter the 2022 Product of the Year Awards and get on the road to increasing sales, expanding distribution, and driving brand awareness with massive media coverage. The deadline is September 30, 2021 — so don’t delay!

“There’s just nothing more meaningful than a recommendation of 40,000 consumers to help retailers and shoppers alike find the best, most innovative new products on the market,” Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year, says.

What is POY?

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.

“It was created over 30 years ago to champion new product innovation and give shoppers a shortcut to the very best new products on the market. It’s not only an internationally recognized award but a proven ROI tool, too. We see manufacturers come back year after year, the benefits are huge,” Nolan explains.

What makes the award unique, and so effective, is that it is research-based recognition. Winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative study conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

“Kantar independently finds those 40,000 individuals coast-to-coast, and they vote on the products entered into the awards using criteria such as appeal, recommendation and satisfaction,” Nolan explains. “Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. We see ourselves almost as an America’s Got Talent for products sold in supermarkets.”