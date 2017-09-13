C.A. Fortune Opens Dedicated Kroger Office

Consumer products sales and marketing agency C.A. Fortune, continues to expand its national services, most recently with an office dedicated to the nation’s largest traditional grocer.



Focusing on natural, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli products, C.A. Fortune plans Oct. 1 to open a Cincinnati office dedicated to serving The Kroger Co.’s 2,796 stores in 35 states.

“Opening a dedicated Kroger office in Cincinnati was not only the logical next move for us, but in line with our overall strategic business plan,” said Tyler Lowell, managing partner of C.A. Fortune, based in Chicago with regional offices in New York, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and Portland, Ore.

“Similar to the approach we’ve taken in all markets across the country, we’ve identified top-quality talent, with a significant amount of Kroger experience, both in Cincinnati and across the country, to lead our newest expansion,” Lowell said.

Paul Newton, VP of sales for C.A. Fortune’s Kroger Team, will oversee headquarters management, marketing/business insights and national retail teams from this downtown Cincinnati office.

Marking its ninth expansion in four years, C.A. Fortune has grown beyond its initial upper-Midwest roots in 2013, to today employing more than 325 associates, with eight offices across the U.S. The privately held firm remains solely focused on the natural, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli space.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates grocery, multi-department, discount, convenience and jewelry store formats under some two-dozen banners, including Fred Meyer, Dillons, Ralphs and King Soopers.

