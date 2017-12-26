Buehler’s Forms Board of Directors

Regional grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods has revealed members of the board of directors for the newly formed company. Elected chairman, Dan Shanahan, president and CEO of Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods, was joined on the board by Jim Tapscott and Paul Nanula.

Jim Tapscott is a principal of Eagle Advisory Services in Burr Ridge, Ill., and serves on the board of Old Second National Bank Corp. He was previously a partner at McGladrey LLP (now RSMUS) and the leader of commercial audit and tax for the firm’s Chicago practice.

Paul Nanula is president of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Nanco Group and also a principal and board member of IQ Craft LLC. Further, he sits on the boards of Niagara Hospice Alliance, USA Niagara DC – a subsidiary of Empire State DC, and Auction Direct USA. Nanula was formerly an executive at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC and president and CEO of Wilson Farms Acquisition Group, the owner of 200 convenience stores in upstate New York.

Last October, E&H Family Group, then the parent company of Buehler’s supermarkets, sold all 13 of its locations to associates in an employee stock ownership program (ESOP), which is now run by Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

“We welcome the addition of these two outstanding new board members and look forward to their contributions to the company,” said Shanahan.