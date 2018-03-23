BrightFarms to Open 5th Greenhouse

BrightFarms, a New York-based producer of locally grown salads, is opening its fifth U.S. greenhouse in Abilene, Texas, the company’s first facility in the state.

The 195,000 square-foot greenhouse farm will provide locally grown salad greens and herbs that are pesticide-free, non-GMO and Texas-grown to supermarkets in the region, starting in early 2019; selection will include spring mix, spinach, baby kale, romaine and arugula. The greenhouse will use an estimated 80 percent less water, 90 percent less land and 95 percent less shipping fuel than West Coast salad farming operations.

“Meeting the demand for local produce is a challenge for grocery retailers,” said Paul Lightfoot, BrightFarms CEO. “We are solving this problem by building commercial scale year-round local farms and delivering the freshest and most flavorful baby greens and herbs to our customers within 24 hours of harvest. Texas and the city of Abilene have welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be more excited to serve this region.”