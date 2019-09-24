BrightFarms Expanding Distribution to 100+ Midwest Independent Grocers

Locally grown packaged salad brand BrightFarms has teamed with wholesaler/distributor Crosset Co. to offer its products at more than 100 new independent retailers in the Midwest, the majority of which are based in Ohio.

BrightFarms’ newest hydroponic greenhouse, in Wilmington, Ohio, will supply the retailers with the company’s core portfolio of baby greens.



BrightFarms products will be available in Ohio at Dorothy Lane Market (Dayton), Walt Churchills Market (northwest Ohio), and Krieger’s Health Foods Market (Cleveland). Distribution to Jungle Jim’s International Market (Cincinnati) started earlier this year.



“As we’ve expanded across the country, we’ve been energized by the growth potential of working with the independent market, which serves a large demographic of consumers that care about transparency in food,” said Paul Lightfoot, founder and president of Irvington, N.Y.-based BrightFarms. “Our partnership with Crosset has been instrumental in gaining access to this valuable market.”



“Helping our independent retail customers differentiate their stores, delight their shoppers and grow their business by providing access to the latest fresh produce innovations, particularly locally grown and organic, is our core value proposition,” noted Greg Kurkjian, VP/general manager at Independence, Ky.-based Crosset Co. “Our long-standing relationships with the customers in our service area, coupled with our supply chain, logistics and merchandising solutions, align perfectly with BrightFarms’ growth initiative. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success.”

According to BrightFarms CEO Steve Platt: “Research shows that nearly all shoppers want local, pesticide-free produce. Our mission at BrightFarms is to provide more access to the freshest, most responsibly grown local produce – whether it’s at a large national retailer or a small, family-owned store.”