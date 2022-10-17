Boxed Market Expands Delivery Beyond Manhattan

E-commerce retailer Boxed, Inc. is bringing its rapid delivery service to more areas outside its New York City home of Manhattan. Boxed Market recently opened a new fulfillment center in Elmsford, N.Y., that will serve customers in Westchester County, and will open another fulfillment center in Brooklyn on Nov. 1.

Boxed Market offers fresh grocery delivery in under 60 minutes, and will utilize bicycle couriers to make deliveries in Brooklyn, as it does in Manhattan. Deliveries will be made via car out of the Elmsford location.

“We are beyond excited to expand our fast fresh grocery delivery beyond Manhattan starting with our Elmsford facility,” said Chris Siragusa, SVP operations of New York-based Boxed Market. “Customers throughout Westchester County will be able to select from over 10 thousand items, knowing the products will arrive fresh in under one hour.”

Each new warehouse will have a limited walk-in where customers can collect their orders, or have the order put together for them. Customers can also choose from a limited selection of grab-and-go items. Boxed Market will allow customers to shop alongside Boxed Market’s personal shoppers in certain stores beginning next year.

“The fast delivery market in New York City has been under tremendous pressure in 2022, but Boxed Market, under Chris’ leadership, has developed a highly successful formula in Manhattan,” said Alison Weick, president of e-commerce at Boxed. “We are very excited to replicate that winning formula first in Westchester, followed quickly by Brooklyn, and we are evaluating additional neighborhoods for consideration in 2023.”

In August, Boxed announced that it is making strategic investments to grow its most profitable segments amid strong customer growth and a net revenue increase for the second quarter ending June 30. The company also shared its long-term vision to deliver high-margin growth and an accelerated path to profitability through resource reprioritization and targeted marketing efforts.