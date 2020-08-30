BOPIS for Groceries: Focusing on Customers' Expectations and Experiences

2020 has been marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Concern about the virus has led to a dramatic increase in shoppers buying online for pick up in-store or curbside (BOPIS).

BOPIS fills a need, especially during the pandemic and related safety requirements, and health authorities are consistent that this is not going to ease soon. In addition, consumer behavior shows that, once a convenience is introduced, people bond with it and don’t want to go back. Retailers and their partners will be ahead if they can continue to improve delivery of this valuable service.

In order to better understand this phenomenon and support its clients, Bell and Howell, in partnership with Intel, commissioned research focused on grocery store BOPIS, contrasting expectations and experience.