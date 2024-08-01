Boost_Tech_Use_and_Create_Business_Advantages

The food and beverage fleet industry faces significant challenges with driver retention and adapting to new technology. Integrating new vehicle management systems into your business can seem daunting, especially with five generations in the workforce. However, with the right communication and training, you can ensure a smooth transition into a new system and secure the best results for your vehicle operations.

Why Vehicle Reimbursement Technology?

Modern reimbursement solutions can help provide workforce insights, support compliance and even help identify cost-saving opportunities. In addition, you can look for tools that include risk mitigation advantages such as motor vehicle records monitoring to verify employees’ eligibility to drive, insurance monitoring to confirm active coverage, and training solutions to support driver safety. Changing from legacy systems and manual processes to a seamless and scalable technology solution can help companies improve data-driven decision-making.

Make Your Transition Impactful

When working with diverse, multigenerational teams, it may seem daunting to ensure that everyone is on the same page and ready to adapt to new technology. A few key best practices can help make your transition to a new vehicle reimbursement technology smooth and efficient:

Be Direct About the Reasons You Use Technology

With Motus, you have the most options to introduce technology effectively. Two crucial steps can ensure your message is heard:

State your case. Clearly communicate why you are adopting new technology. Consider various forms of communication to accommodate your diverse workforce.

Highlight quick wins. Show how the solution will improve working conditions and save effort. Emphasize that it can help your workforce succeed and grow within the fleet. Avoid threats and be honest about your need for efficiency and compliance.

Train Early to Boost Retention

Start new hires off on the right foot by integrating training into the onboarding process to make the use of the technology a priority from their first days on the job.

Use interactive training. Incorporate live simulations of crucial tools in an interactive browser session or customized smartphone app. Conduct hands-on demonstrations during onboarding, allowing potential drivers to acclimate to the system before their first official day on the road alone.

Assess tech comfort. Pay attention to how candidates use technology during the recruitment process. Heavy use of email and web-based contacts, or inquiries via online job searches, can indicate their comfort level with adopting new technology.

Support a Diverse Workforce

Supporting your workforce with optimized technology that helps mitigate risk and streamline reimbursements can aid in employee retention and technology adoption.

Listen and adapt. Pay attention to your drivers’ feedback on technology. If drivers feel they spend too much time on log work due to inadequate training, consider revising your program.

Ensure trainers are peers. Pair new hires with trainers who are their peers in road experience to foster better acceptance.

By implementing these strategies, you can navigate the challenges of high turnover and a diverse workforce. At Motus, we offer the lowest risk, most options and best results — all backed by our trusted advisors.