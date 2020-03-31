Blanc Display Group Steps Up to Fight COVID-19

As the United States mobilizes more resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a retail merchandising leader is stepping up to help.

Blanc Display Group says it has reorganized its Dover, N.J., and Amsterdam, N.Y., manufacturing operations to include producing clear face shields and wall guards to meet the emergent need and demand created by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanc's Clear Face Shield is made of an 11x9 transparent face guard, a high-density foam cushioned headband with white on blue printing across the front guard, and an adjustable 1-inch wide elastic strap that stretches to ensure a proper fit. The waterproof and washable —hand-wash or machine-wash on gentle cycle in cool water, then air dry — Clear Face Shield is reusable.

Clear acrylic Wall Guards are available in multiple sizes and either hang from ceilings or mount to solid surfaces via three pre-drilled holes. Red Alert Tape is also available to place on the Wall Guard’s smooth edges as an additional safety option.

“We have been able to convert part of our manufacturing operation to the production of face shields and wall protectors," said Didier Blanc, president of Blanc Display Group. "These are sorely needed by many essential workers, from healthcare first responders, retail personnel, to police departments and first aid squads. I feel blessed that we are not only able to continue operation but are also able to produce something that will help in the fight against this terrible pandemic. I am glad that we have an opportunity to give back.”

Blanc Display Group has also launched a donation program so that employees may give Clear Face Shields to the organization of their choice.