BJ's Expands Deli Ordering via Mobile App

BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its mobile deli-ordering pilot to locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where members now can place and track deli orders via mobile app.

The program offers premium deli meats and cheeses, sliced to desired thickness, via select BJ's club stores through mobile ordering. Members can select from brands such as Dietz & Watson, Land O’Lakes, and BJ's Wellsley Farms line, and all orders will be ready within 20 minutes and held until the store closes for the day.

"We're excited to offer mobile deli ordering to an expanded group of members," said Rafeh Masood, BJ's SVP and chief digital officer, who joined a year ago to build the retailer's omnichannel program. "We believe the ability to place deli orders ahead of time will make shopping at the club easier and more efficient than ever."

BJ’s launched its new mobile app, along with add-to-card coupons, last October, for iOS- and Android-based mobile devices. With the app, users can take advantage of easier, more convenient ways of saving money, as well as shop thousands of products.

Most recently, BJ’s added a feature to its mobile app that allows users to swipe right with their finger to add products to a wish list, and swipe left to dismiss ones they aren’t interested in. Each user’s “discovery experience” in the mobile app is personalized through machine learning based on previous swipes.

Based in Westborough, Mass., BJ’s operates 215 stores and 134 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.