Birra Moretti Announces 'What's More Italian' Summer Marketing Program

Birra Moretti has introduced a program, "What’s More Italian," that includes a partnership with former Check, Please! Host Cat De Orio and Barilla Pasta Executive Chef Lorenzo Boni to encourage LDA+ consumers to pair Birra Moretti and Italian cuisine for summer entertainment.

The two personalities have created five recipes focused on lighter Italian fare, all made with Barilla pasta selections, that will come to life throughout the summer as Chef Cat goes on-air to prepare each dish both on TV and online, including Chicago morning show "The Jam" and online at "The Daily Dish." To kick off the partnership, Chef Cat hosted a dining event for select guests at Legacy Records, pairing Birra Moretti’s Le Regionali line with dishes at the New York restaurant.

To activate at retail, custom-designed POS elements invite consumers to choose Birra Moretti and encourage them to text "MORETTI" to 88500 for the chance to win Italian-branded gift cards. Consumers are also encouraged to submit their own signature Italian recipe for the chance to win the grand prize one-of-a-kind family dinner featuring their dish.