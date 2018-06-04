Big Y Names Marketing VP

Big Y Foods Inc. has appointed John W. Schnepp III to the position of VP of marketing. Reporting to EVP Michael P. D’Amour, Schnepp will continue to oversee all marketing and advertising for the Springfield, Mass.-based grocer by coordinating all print, electronic, digital and social platforms, as well as all internal and external communications across Big Y World Class Markets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Big Y Express gas and convenience stores.

He’s also now responsible for the company’s database marketing efforts, including data-mining tactics, metrics, customer loyalty and personalized communications.

Schnepp joined Big Y spans more than 40 years ago, starting out as a part-time service clerk in the former Breckwood Boulevard store in Springfield back in 1975. He proceeded to hold various in-store roles until his promotion to full-time assistant grocery manager in 1981 and then to grocery manager later that same year. Schnepp was a store manager from 1987 to 1992, and then became the grocery store chain’s bakery sales manager for the next five years. In 1997, he was named director of advertising.

One of the largest independent supermarket chains in New England, Big Y operates 78 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut: 70 supermarkets, 39 in-store pharmacies, six Big Y Express locations, Fresh Acres Market, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, employing more than 11,000 associates.