Best Practices in Produce Presentation

Best practices are a means for grocers to maintain the favor and confidence of consumers, but, at a time when shoppers are reconsidering how they’re purchasing food, and issues such the expansion of home delivery and the growth of labor costs are having an effect, any retailer carrying fresh fruit and vegetables should consider revisiting fundamental standards as they address a rapidly changing marketplace.

Basic standards that form the foundation of best practices haven’t changed, but circumstances have. Therefore, grocers need to understand what sells region by region and store by store, adjusting product flow to ensure that everything moves at a velocity that doesn’t result in fruits and vegetables past their prime remaining in displays. At the same time, the presentation should build on the inherent qualities of the products offered to catch the eye and drive purchasing beyond the shopping list. In addition, retailers need to allocate sufficient labor to maintain displays, ensure sanitation and engage with shoppers.

COVID-19 has shaken up consumer engagement with grocery, so that getting the basics right is critical. Many consumers have been bringing new considerations such as wellness to bear in deciding where to shop, according to Scott Wiggans, produce director for Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Lazy Acres Market, a Good Food Holdings banner, with organic produce, for instance, becoming more popular. At the same time, grocers need to recognize that even as they explore previously unexplored produce options, consumers still make decisions about where to shop based largely on fundamental standards such as sanitation.

“I think customers are going to be more adept than ever in searching out clean shops,” says Wiggans.

However, adjusting to evolving consumer preferences comes at a cost, and among the considerations that grocers need to ponder today is how they align practices to shopper concerns while coping with the rising labor costs many confront.

“Managing labor costs is top of mind for grocers right now as they juggle wage pressure, hazard pay mandates and increased COVID-related costs,” says Amanda Lal, senior manager at Chicago-based consultancy McMillan Doolittle. “In addition, food and energy commodity inflation is expected to increase 11% in FY21, so grocers must make selective price increases and tighten operations with the anticipation of rising food costs. Earlier on in the pandemic, retailers were concerned about the need for more promotional pricing strategies, due to fears of a recession, but the economy is faring better than anticipated, and grocers can focus on balancing increasing labor and food costs.”

According to Joe Watson, VP of member engagement/retail and foodservice SME at the Newark, Del.-based Produce Marketing Association, and former director of produce at Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses Market, much of what has been true of best practices in produce merchandising hasn’t changed with the evolution of the market before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, adds Watson, this is a good time for grocers to review their best practices and accommodate new realities. As regards underlying standards in produce departments, during his retail career, he learned the three Is: impact, impulse and incremental, as in incremental sales.

So, even as factors such as sanitation, rotation and presentation are critical to consumer confidence and sales in the produce department, labor is equally important.

“The people part of it, sometimes in best practices, gets overlooked,” notes Watson. “As a retailer, you are so focused on selling. Sometimes you don’t spend enough time developing the people who are going to help you sell. So, developing basic principles on training in best practices can be your best asset out there to represent your organization and to carry on what you want to accomplish. It’s one of the modules in PMA’s new FreshEd Academy for retail training called Customer Focus and Interaction. It’s something we feel strongly about.”

Lal points out: “In looking at labor costs in produce, grocers aren’t necessarily looking at cutting labor costs, even if sometimes that’s a necessity, as an investment in labor can pay off.