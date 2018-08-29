Best Market Adopts New Solution to Manage Workforce Operations

Independent grocer Best Market is investing in its workforce operations by migrating to a new cloud-based platform to better interact with its associates and streamline operations.

Through Workforce Dimensions, the grocer will receive real-time, embedded analytics at its fingertips, giving managers greater opportunity to form deeper connections with team members while using labor-related insights such as employee attendance and performance metrics to optimize day-to-day workforce operations. The solution, powered by the intelligent D5 platform from Lowell, Mass.-based workforce management solutions provider Kronos Inc., will help support Best Market's strategic efforts to invest in creating quality jobs that drive returns for the company.

Components of the new solution include:

Workforce Advisor, the first workforce management digital assistant for managers, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to additionally empower managers to devote greater attention to high-impact, people-centric initiatives by streamlining time-consuming administrative tasks such as time-off requests and timecard adjustments, labor forecasting and scheduling, and traditional payroll functions.

Proactive Compliance, which projects up-to-the-minute timekeeping data into the future, identifying and alerting managers to potential compliance risks hours and even days before an issue surfaces, giving managers – for the first time – the opportunity to take preventive action.

Best Market will use the Workforce Dimensions talent acquisition module to attract, develop and retain a highly engaged workforce, and has selected Kronos Payroll to deliver the perfect paycheck to employees. Additional performance management capabilities enable managers to assess, coach and recognize team members in real time for their accomplishments.

Through Workforce Dimensions, the grocer will create a cohesive workspace for team members, where they can communicate with managers in real time if they’re going to be late or need to swap a shift, can see job openings across the company, and, in the future, be able to track their performance against stated objectives.

Deploying Workforce Dimensions across its 30 independent grocery stores, including its corporate headquarters, Best Market is working to keep team members connected and engaged. The solution offers an interface that offers the same user experience across phones, tablets and desktop computers, as well as employing a mobile-first design to equip managers to run their operations via mobile devices. Additional self-service features are also planned, which, once deployed, will allow team members to tell when, where and how long they wish to work; schedule shift swaps without manager intervention; request and receive time off; and more.

Bethpage, N.Y.-based Best Market is one of the Northeast's independent grocers, with stores located in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.