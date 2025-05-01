Avidbots_Autonomy_for_Grocery_Stores

Grocery stores present unique challenges for cleaning robots compared with other environments. By design, commercial facilities encourage people and commerce — not floor scrubbing — to happen as efficiently as possible.

Floor layouts are temporary and ever-changing, human traffic is persistent and unpredictable, and operating hours limit the downtime available for thorough cleaning. These factors and more challenge many robots’ autonomy and navigation systems.

In the wake of breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor technology, Avidbots Autonomy is redefining what cleaning robots can accomplish in dynamic retail spaces such as grocery stores.



Advanced Dynamic Planning



Avidbots takes a unique approach compared with many commercial floor scrubbers. Rather than using only the routes an operator has taught them, the robot can make real-time decisions, thanks to Advanced Dynamic Planning, which allows it to keep up with alterations to the environment and adapt when objects such as end caps move or seasonal layouts change.

As a result, our robots are problem-solvers, eliminating the need for manual intervention and saving staff valuable time and effort. Advanced Dynamic Planning is possible because of a series of cutting-edge capabilities: Temporary Object Mapping, Automatic Exploration for Retail, Retail-Paths and Complex Detours.



Temporary Object Mapping



A key part of any cleaning robot deployment involves the mapping process. Avidbots specialists tailor the robot’s cleaning plans to your space.

Temporary Object Mapping identifies and classifies permanent areas and objects. It also does the same for moveable ones such as floor bins, aisle displays and seasonal areas, which we group separately and add into the plan. This extra step means that our robots understand the difference and treat the two groups accordingly.

When temporary objects move — a common occurrence in grocery stores — Avidbots’ robots don’t get lost or confused, or stop cleaning entirely. This creates a more comprehensive and flexible plan, adjusting to the situation on the ground and improving the robot’s overall productivity and efficiency.