Are Organizational Blind Spots Hurting Your Business?

A new book from CPG strategist and author Dan Mack explores the biggest blind spots that hinder most suppliers in their partnerships with retailers.

"Look Closer" also explains why suppliers need to be aware of the blind spots hindering them in how they approach customer engagements as well.

"The world has changed and everyone now has to embrace learning, relearning and unlearning some old behaviors that no longer serve them," said Mack. "We all have to be comfortable creating a new blueprint for success."

"Look Closer" is out on Sept. 27 through Advantage Publishing.

"If ever there was a time that leaders need to face the brutal facts, it is in these uncertain and complex times when even more is needed and expected from leaders," said Lisa Paley, president of Haleon North America. "This book is a treasure chest of ideas to help you do just that."

Mack is an adviser and coach to numerous companies in the consumer package goods industry. He's also the founder of the Elevation Forum leadership group, which provides counsel and insight to many of today’s top growth companies.

He started his career with GlaxoSmithKline, served as VP of sales and customer marketing at GOJO Industries, helping to build the Purell brand, and assisted with the corporate turnaround of Dentek Oral Care.