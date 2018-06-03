Amazon Prime VP, Co-Founder Greg Greeley Leaves for AirBNB Post

Greg Greeley, VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, and a Prime founder, has departed the company to head the Homes business at home-rental platform AirBNB, following almost two decades at the ecommerce giant.

Greeley, in his farewell note to his LinkedIn colleagues, cited as his draw to the company Amazon founder, CEO and Chairman Jeff Bezos’ 1997 letter to shareholders, which described “a unique approach for a public company,” with a vision that “was even more powerful than I fully understood at the time; with a relentless focus on customers and eight clearly defined long-term principles, it has been the foundation for a phenomenal business.”

Continued Greeley: “Those who have read that letter know it speaks of employees joining with the desire to build something that matters to customers, something we can tell our grandchildren about. That has certainly been the case for me, and is still the case for those joining today. Amazon is a company where you really can help invent the future, a company where builders can build, a company where you have a unique opportunity to work hard, have fun, and make history.”

According to Greeley’s LinkedIn profile, he served in his last role, leading Amazon Prime at the Seattle-based company, since 2013. He helped invent and launch the program in 2005 as a subscription-based, “all-you-can-eat” two-day shipping program that today boasts an estimated 80 million members (as of August 2017). Under his leadership, Global Prime and Delivery Experience has grown into one of the most successful and beloved customer-membership programs ever.

Prior to his final role at the company, Greeley served in a number of global capacities. He was VP of international and category expansion, where he oversaw the launch of Amazon’s consumer businesses in India and Brazil. He also lived in Europe, where he managed Amazon’s European consumer business, growing and expanding the retail and digital offerings, as well as launching two new country websites. Other roles he served before then include leading the Worldwide Media division – including books, music, video, software and games – VP of the Worldwide Operations, Retail and Marketing finance organizations, and the CFO of international operations.