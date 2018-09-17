Amazon Go Opens 1st Store Outside Seattle in Chicago

Amazon Go has opened a 2,000-square-foot in Chicago, the first outside its headquarters in Seattle and one of several planned for Chicago’s downtown. The store, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, is located on the ground floor of Amazon’s Chicago office building.

While there are some products from local Chicago vendors, the product line is little changed from the Seattle stores, according to Gianna Puerini, VP of Amazon Go, in a Chicago Tribune report. Offerings include meal kits for two, grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and snacks as well as other convenience foods. No hot prepared food is available, simply to avoid lines, but the store does have two microwaves to heat food on site.

Additional stores also are planned for San Francisco and New York.