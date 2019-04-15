Albertsons Market Street Store is a Food Paradise
Albertsons Market Street opened in Meridian, Idaho, in March 2019
Albertsons Cos. cut the ribbon last month on its new Market Street store in Meridian, Idaho, a suburb of the retailer’s headquarters city of Boise.
The 110,000-square-foot store builds on concepts rolled out at its Albertsons on Broadway market launched last year, at just over half the size of the new store. (Albertsons on Broadway was Progressive Grocer’s January 2019 Store of the Month.)
Albertsons Market Street features restaurant-quality, culinary-inspired prepared foods; a full bar; and a highly curated experience designed to inspire visitors as they explore and discover specialty cheeses, charcuterie, fine wines, fresh bakery, top-quality meat and seafood, an international section in center store, health and wellness, pharmacy, and floral.
Nearly all food selections are prepared on site, from smoked meats, sushi and brick-oven pizza to specialty salads, custom sandwiches and hot-bar entrees.
Progressive Grocer recently visited Albertsons Market Street in Meridian. Take a closer look in the following photo gallery ...
Albertsons Market Street Photo Gallery
Shoppers entering the store are greeted by colorful, fragrant produce
The produce butcher will cut fruits and vegetables to order, and offers precut produce in small quantities
Meal solutions are the focus of the store experience
Shoppers can order custom sandwiches or chef-inspired selections
The store is designed to inspire consumers to explore the potential of food
In-house smoked meats are a specialty
The store serves several varieties of poutine, a regional delicacy that includes fresh-cut fries, cheese curds and gravy, plus options including the smoked brisket shown here
Patrons can linger over wine, beer, cocktails and food
Sausages are made in house
Fresh oysters are a highlight of the seafood department
Brick-oven pizzas are made fresh to order
The bakery case shows off the staff's cake-decorating artistry
The wine cave houses high-end varietals, fronted by rows of bottles for every taste and pocketbook
The international section caters to the region's historic Basque population
Custom salads are created from fresh, colorful ingredients
Grab-and-go meals cater to the busy shopper seeking convenient meal solutions
This innovative chilled food bar offers mix-and-match selections for final prep at home
Health, beauty and wellness
Floral and specialty gifts
