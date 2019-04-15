Albertsons Market Street Store is a Food Paradise

Albertsons Cos. cut the ribbon last month on its new Market Street store in Meridian, Idaho, a suburb of the retailer’s headquarters city of Boise.

The 110,000-square-foot store builds on concepts rolled out at its Albertsons on Broadway market launched last year, at just over half the size of the new store. (Albertsons on Broadway was Progressive Grocer’s January 2019 Store of the Month.)

Albertsons Market Street features restaurant-quality, culinary-inspired prepared foods; a full bar; and a highly curated experience designed to inspire visitors as they explore and discover specialty cheeses, charcuterie, fine wines, fresh bakery, top-quality meat and seafood, an international section in center store, health and wellness, pharmacy, and floral.

Nearly all food selections are prepared on site, from smoked meats, sushi and brick-oven pizza to specialty salads, custom sandwiches and hot-bar entrees.

Progressive Grocer recently visited Albertsons Market Street in Meridian. Take a closer look in the following photo gallery ...