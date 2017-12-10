Ahold USA's Digital Ops Hit Milestones, Expand

Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold USA has revealed a number of milestones it has reached in its digital growth strategies, including growth in its digital user base, digital coupon activations, web traffic and social media follower base.

The digital growth strategies include significant investments in new digital tools, including relevant digital coupons, new websites, mobile app improvements and a new recipe center. Their aim is to drive customer loyalty through savings and personalization.

New milestones include: