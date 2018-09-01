Ahold Delhaize Taps Joy Bauer as Magazine Contributor

Ahold Delhaize USA brands Stop & Shop, Giant Landover, Giant/Martin’s and online grocer Peapod have recruited celebrity dietitian Joy Bauer as a contributor to the banners’ exclusive Savory, Fast, Fresh and Easy magazine. The monthly publication offers seasonal recipes, entertaining ideas and nutrition tips.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Savory, Bauer, the founder of Nourish Snacks, a monthly columnist for Woman’s Day magazine and the official nutritionist for the New York City Ballet, as well the nutrition expert on NBC’s Today Show, will provide a monthly feature in which she’ll share recipes and nutrition advice with readers.

“I feel so grateful to be able to share a message of health with people — when I hear that someone made the better choice and enjoyed it, or improved their life in some way because of a tip I shared on TV or in a magazine or newspaper, it’s truly the best feeling in the world,” noted Bauer. “It reminds me how much I love what I do and how privileged I am to have America’s trust. And it’s what inspired me to start my own snack line, Teaming up with Savory allows me to extend my audience and help those who don’t necessarily have regular access to a personal nutritionist. I’m looking forward to dishing on topics like grocery shopping hacks to healthy road trip munchies to how to seamlessly feed picky eaters. This is going to be a delicious and exciting new journey!”

Bauer’s inaugural column, “Boost Your Health in 2018,” appears in the January 2018 issue of Savory, which is available in stores and online now.