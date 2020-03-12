Acosta Predicts Top CPG Trends for 2021

After an unprecedented year, 2021 will bring an even stronger focus on personal health and self-care, technology activation acceleration and fulfillment efficiencies.

That's according to the experts from Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, which compiled its top CPG predictions for 2021. Ths list includes an unceasing emphasis on health and safety, accelerated advances in e-commerce, inspirational in-store shopping experiences, efficiencies with fulfillment, and consolidation and partnerships with retailers and manufacturers.

"Many of the changes we saw implemented in 2020 due to the pandemic will carry over into 2021. Health and safety will continue to be paramount for retailers and consumers, and e-commerce growth will continue on its accelerated path," said Colin Stewart, EVP of business intelligence at Acosta. "Grocery shopping was not fun this year, and post-COVID, stores will need to make it a more enjoyable experience with unique offerings, better prices and stocked shelves."

Acosta's top CPG predictions for 2021, grouped into five categories, are:

Health, Well-Being & Safety Are #1

Store employee and shopper safety come first

Increased focus on personal health and self-care

Shoppers demand full transparency

Increase in plant-based alternatives

Technology Activation Accelerated

Increased role of e-commerce with seamless integration of store and online

Mobile-driven store designs and real-time, personalized shopper solutions

Auto-replenishment via online subscriptions

Smart home integration with shopping

Inspirational Shopping Experience

Focus on in-store shopper services and meal solutions

Blurring of food at-home and away-from-home channels

Self-serve food options in store are reinvented

Personalized offerings become the norm

Fulfillment Efficiencies

Supply chain is revitalized

Backroom, dark store fulfillment rise to meet demand

Autonomous delivery forges ahead

Post-COVID focus on the 4 Ps — product, price, promotion and place

Consolidation & Partnerships

Last mile delivery options expand

Unique offerings for in-store services

Retailer and manufacturer mergers and acquisitions

Acosta's top CPG industry predictions for 2021 were compiled by Acosta business leaders across the country and supported by analysis and custom research by Acosta Strategic Advisors.