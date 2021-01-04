8 Shortcomings COVID-19 Highlighted for Retailers, and How They Can Be Addressed in 2021

After a year of operating in a pandemic stricken world, strange demand patterns and increasing customer expectations continue to impact the grocery industry. The supply chain needs of the grocery industry are more important than ever, and only the retailers that adapt the best will survive the topsy turvy world we now live in.

In this whitepaper we identify eight priority growth areas for retailers in 2021. A strong focus on cost efficiency, automation, consistency, food safety, food security, e-commerce, and sustainability will set you apart from other retailers and strengthen your organization.