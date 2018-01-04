Press enter to search
7 Must-Know Facts to Make Your Prepared Foods Department Customer-Centric

What role do supermarkets play in saving customers time preparing meals? What do customers expect dining in at their grocers’ prepared foods department? And what do shoppers want in terms of flavors, varieties and ethnic inspiration from grocers’ prepared foods? In this infographic from Nestlé Professional, learn the answers to these and other commonly asked questions to help turn your prepared foods department into a destination for shoppers.

