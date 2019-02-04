3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist to Keynote Path to Purchase Summit

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor will be the closing keynote speaker for the Path to Purchase Summit (P2PSummit), set for May 15-17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Among the growing list of P2PSummit keynotes, May-Treanor is known for being a three-time Olympic gold medalist with more career wins than any other female volleyball player in history. With teammate Kerry Walsh, May-Treanor earned gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and London (2012).

P2P Summit is hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, parent company of Progressive Grocer.

During her closing keynote address, May-Treanor will lead an inspirational conversation about the motivation and tireless efforts it takes to overcome obstacles, all while homing in on the fundamental skills, including teamwork, collaboration, grit and determination.

Immediately following May-Treanor’s address, attendees will have the chance to participate in the #SummitServe2Misty challenge in which raffle winners will take their turn at trying to return a serve from the athlete on the beach of the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa.

“This year’s P2PSummit is centered on overcoming the consumer goods industry’s complex challenges through collaboration,” said Terese Herbig, president of the Path to Purchase Institute. “Misty May-Treanor is a natural fit as keynote, as she’ll take attendees through the transferable skills necessary to thrive in today’s disruptive retail environment.”

P2PSummit is an educational conference focused on helping consumer goods industry leaders unravel the complexity of today’s commerce through collaboration. The event shares best practices, actionable strategies, insights and solutions to help brand manufacturers and retailers better engage with shoppers and ultimately drive sales along the path to purchase. Learn more and register at www.path2purchasesummit.com.

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member-based community serving the needs of retailers, brands and the entire ecosystem of solution providers within the consumer goods industry. It champions shopper-centric thinking and practices that help define the ongoing evolution of consumer marketing and the overall shopping experience.