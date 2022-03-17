2022 Spring Trends Report

This year’s “season of new beginnings” will be more meaningful than ever. Thanks to over two years of unforgettable change, shoppers will venture back into the world prepared to engage with brands and retailers in entirely new ways. And, with continued supply chain issues and economic uncertainty, those brands and retailers have no choice but to engage proactively.

Download the Spring Trends guide to learn what the spring shopper purchases, what factors influence those purchase decisions and best practices to engage and inspire the spring consumer.