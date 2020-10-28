2021 Product of the Year Awards: Winners say POY is a Promotional Plus - Don’t Miss the Deadline

Brand loyalty is always the goal for CPG companies and retailers alike. And while it always is tough to achieve, it is even more so with all of the market uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

“Brand loyalty has been challenged,” says Mike Nolan, Product of the Year’s global CEO and founder. “With pandemic-induced supply chain disruption, shoppers have been faced with limited options, often forcing trial of new brands/products and, in turn, converting new long-term consumers.”

Entering the 2021 Product of the Year Awards — the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation — is one way legacy brands striving to regain core consumers’ favor, and challenger brands hoping to retain shoppers new to the brand, can differentiate their products and start building loyalty.

Winners Weigh In

Product of the Year was established over 30 years ago to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. What makes the award unique—and so effective—is that winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

“We know that Vibes is a delicious product, and we wanted to validate that consumers agree!” reports Iryna Shandarivska, senior director of confections at Mondelez International. “We knew POY would get our product in the hands of consumers who could review the product, and that winning POY would help give it visibility and credibility.”