The 2020 Top Women in Grocery: Store Managers
Progressive Grocer recognizes 350 extraordinary women this year who join the ranks of the Top Women in Grocery. These women strengthen the retail food industry at many levels, within both the retailer and supplier communities.
Top Women in Grocery is a community that has continued to grow since 2007, with the best and brightest women in the industry.
Honorees are recognized in one of three categories: Executive-Level, Rising Stars and Store Managers. Below you find an incredible group of 61 Store Managers.
Wendy Watson
Store Manager, Hannaford #8447, Ballston Spa, N.Y.
- Winner of Hannaford’s 2019 Store Manager of the Year, Watson made a critical difference at three separate locations. During a key selling season at the seasonal Lake Placid, N.Y., store, she provided effective leadership and training, and improved operations overall.
- At Hannaford’s new Ballston Spa, N.Y., store, she staffed the store during the lowest unemployment rate in recent history, and then facilitated a barn-raising event for the 125 new associates, forging a team spirit.
- Watson participated in a dance marathon raising several thousand dollars for needy families.
Mary McEvoy
Store Manager, Stop & Shop #0422 and Pharmacy Store #0398, Edgartown, Mass.
- The five-aisle stand-alone pharmacy store that McEvoy manages attained the highest cosmetics sales for the region, because of its attention to island-specific needs, while the sales trend for Store #0422 was ninth best in the region.
- She met challenges head-on, using them as teaching tools when appropriate.
- McEvoy participates in the annual Crop Walk for Hunger and encourages her children to be involved in community service activities such as the blanket drop and coat drive at a local clothing donation site.
Rachel Razzano
Store Manager, Stop & Shop #0526, East Northport, N.Y.
- Razzano was the first to lead her team through the Project Shore rebranding strategy, making her location the model store for Long Island, N.Y., in regard to setting standards and introducing such new concepts as a hot bar, smoker, café and online pickup.
- Recognized by her peers for her leadership qualities, she successfully guided eight new full-time promotions into their new positions.
- Razzano and her team support various community organizations and, over the holidays, sold charity boxes for needy families, raising more than $20,000 for these causes.