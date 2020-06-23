2020 GenNext Award Nominations Open

Change continues to accelerate in the grocery industry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone must adapt to serve a base of consumers with evolving needs.

Retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are working together to better meet the needs of this evolving shopper to offer them solutions for every conceivable need state.

Grocery retailers must embrace a new generation of leaders, one with fresh perspective and an unwavering commitment to innovative thought and practice.

To honor these individuals, Progressive Grocer is now accepting nominations for its annual GenNext Awards program, which recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated:

A commitment to a career in either the food retail or CPG industries

Innovation through the work they are doing

Leadership, including the capacity to inspire and lead others, and a commitment to learn from others

A commitment to getting involved in the industry – such as through associations – and helping through charities or in the community

Recipients will be recognized in Progressive Grocer’s November 2020 issue, online, and at PG's GenNext Symposium.

Note: Entries are limited to grocery retailers, CPG companies and related trade associations based in the United States.