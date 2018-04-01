2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo Booth Space Sells Out Early

Booth space for the 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo has sold out at the earliest time in the trade show’s 21-year history. Sponsored by the Washington, D.C.-based National Confectioners Association (NCA), the annual event, slated for May 22-24 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, draws more than 18,000 attendees from 90 countries to check out the displays of 850-plus exhibitors.

“The high demand to be a part of an event focused on providing new and innovative product and category solutions speaks for itself,” noted Barry Rosenbaum, Sweets & Snacks Expo chair and president of Hicksville, N.Y.-based Nassau Candy Distributors. “Manufacturers exhibit because they want their product seen by 90 percent of the candy-buying market and 75 percent of the snack-buying market. The expo is curated specifically to address retailers’ business challenges with products, merchandising practices and marketing solutions for meeting shoppers’ needs and stimulating growth. No other event delivers the breadth of new and innovative sweets and snacks, the latest industry trends and so many opportunities for driving business success.”

Potential exhibitors have been placed on a waitlist, and online retailer and wholesaler registration is now open.

As well as walking the show floor, retail attendees can visit the New Product Showcase, Innovation Avenue, the Most Innovative New Product Awards and an educational program with a special welcome session for first-timers.