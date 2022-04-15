Is Your Company a Sustainability Superstar?

Progressive Grocer wants to hear from companies making innovative and measurable moves when it comes to environmental, social and governance efforts.

PG is now accepting nominations for its second annual Impact Awards. The program focuses on nine key areas in which retailers, suppliers and solution providers are driving change in the food and consumables industry.

The categories in which we will be honoring exceptionalism include the following:

Sustainability/Resource Conservation

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency

Workforce Development/Employee Support

Community Service/Local Impact

Educational Support/Learning Advancement

Food Security/Nutritional Leadership

Philanthropic Innovation/Corporate Giving

Entrepreneurial Support/Free Enterprise Enablement

If your company is doing amazing things in any of these areas, improving lives, creating opportunity and positively impacting communities, then we want to hear from you. We want to help share your story and honor your organization.

Nominations may be submitted for more than one category with the focus on your organization’s accomplishment during its most recently ended fiscal year. The deadline for submissions is July 15, with honorees featured in October across Progressive Grocer’s platforms and during an event in early November in Orlando, Fla.

There is no fee to enter, but we do ask that you complete a separate form if entering more than one category. When you are ready to submit your entry, or entries, please complete the form below.