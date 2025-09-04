Yesway Names Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray to our senior management team," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. "Ray is an exceptional leader with a proven ability to translate strategic vision into measurable results. His deep industry expertise, innovative mindset and commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead our marketing and merchandising efforts as we continue to grow and evolve. I look forward to the many innovations and accomplishments that will come under his leadership."

"Joining Yesway is an honor and an exciting opportunity,” noted Harrison. “I am so pleased to partner with the team to deepen our connection with guests at our Yesway and Allsup's stores, elevate our foodservice and private-brand offerings, and accelerate data-driven decision-making.”

Harrison is a certified professional strategic advisor with the Category Management Association and has served on several industry advisory councils, including as a member of the Topco Private Brands Council. He is also an advisory board member of the POI (Promotions Optimization Institute). He holds a bachelor of business management degree from Letourneau University, in Longview, Texas.

"Yesway has a strong culture of service and execution, and we will build on that by curating the right products at the right price, in the right moments of our customers' day,” added Harrison. “I am eager to support our store teams, strengthen our supplier partnerships, and deliver growth through a sharper, guest-first merchandising strategy. Together, we will make every visit faster, friendlier and more rewarding."

In the meantime, Yesway is busy accelerating growth under its Allsup banner. It recently opened four new stores in Oklahoma and New Mexico. The company acquired the Allsup’s banner in 2019.

Established in 2015 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is a convenience store operator with 446 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. The fast-growing company has developed and opened 85 new stores in the past several years.