Year of the Store: Food Retailing’s New Frontier

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. ET

More change is coming to food retailing in 2019 as the expectations of digitally-empowered shoppers continue to escalate. While 2018 saw the rapid expansion of click and collect, home delivery, app-based ordering and adoption of a mobile first mindset, initiatives in those areas will gather momentum in 2019. Amid this new dynamic, stores are becoming more important as they become fulfillment centers of the future to keep pace with shoppers.

It is a generation shift creating new challenges for merchant, marketing, IT, supply chain and operations teams focused on reimagining and quickly refining processes to satisfy ever more demanding shoppers.

Against this backdrop, Progressive Grocer is excited to host a webinar on Food Retailing’s New Frontier where we and other industry leaders explore:

Why and how the role of the store is changing.

The store as fulfillment center of the future. Who’s doing what, what’s working and operational considerations for those beginning their omnichannel journey.

Managing the execution, cost and compliance challenges associated with increased complexity.

Getting it right: Canadian innovator Longo’s shares real-world perspectives on overcoming IT challenges to become a market leader.

Leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve order forecast accuracy and supply chains to execute against shoppers’ heightened expectations.

