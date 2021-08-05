Winning on Sustainability: A Conversation with The GIANT Company and Flashfood

Webinar Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

The pandemic has impacted every aspect of the grocery business and sustainability is no exception. Increased demand and supply chain disruption have made managing shrink even more challenging, all the while consumer perception is shifting: 43% feel sustainability is “extremely important,” up from 28% pre-pandemic according to proprietary research from Ahold Delhaize USA.



Join Nick Bertram, President of The GIANT Company, and Josh Domingues, Founder and CEO of Flashfood, as they discuss why sustainability is core to winning shoppers in 2021 and why new solutions are needed to tackle the issue of retail food waste.



The discussion hosted by moderator Gina Acosta, Executive Editor of Progressive Grocer, will focus on:

How The GIANT Company has integrated sustainability into their core values and brand

The need for a multi-pronged approach to optimize supply and demand dynamics

How third-party solutions like Flashfood can both attract new shoppers and improve profitability

The essential role of community groups and charitable organizations

This 45-minute talk will also include an opportunity for Q&A. If you're looking for new tools and strategies to tackle sustainability, don't miss this session.