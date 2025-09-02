 Skip to main content

Winn-Dixie Goes Big for 100th Anniversary Celebration

Southeast grocer is offering special throwback pricing throughout September
Emily Crowe
Winn-Dixie 100 years
Winn-Dixie is celebrating its 100th anniversary at stores throughout the Southeast.

Winn-Dixie is kicking off its centennial celebration with throwback pricing and special in-store promotions throughout the month of September. 

As part of its 100th anniversary festivities, the grocer is holding community bashes at six of its stores throughout the Southeast. Each celebration will include live music, birthday cake, giveaways, and product sampling, and the first 100 customers to arrive at each location at 4 p.m. will receive a mystery gift card. The free celebrations will take place at store locations in the Florida cities of Apopka, Doral, Jacksonville, St. James City, and Tampa, as well as in Kenner, La. 

Additionally, Winn-Dixie will offer throwback pricing from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30 on several items each week, representing savings of up to $100 on both private-label staples and popular national brands. The special pricing will be available through digital coupons in the Winn-Dixie Rewards app and online.

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone that belongs to everyone who has been part of Winn-Dixie’s journey – our associates, our customers and the communities we call home,” said Anthony Hucker, chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “For generations, we’ve been a trusted part of family dinners, holiday gatherings and everyday moments that matter most. That trust is our greatest measure of success.”

Continued Hucker: “As we celebrate our centennial, we honor our lasting legacy of serving our neighbors with quality and value and look ahead with a renewed commitment to empowering people to feed and enrich our communities as we carry Winn-Dixie into the next century.”

Winn-Dixie will also donate $100,000 to Feeding America to support hunger relief programs, and give another $100,000 in product donations to local communities across the Southeast.

In February, a consortium of private investors, led by the current Southeastern Grocers (SEG) CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. Last year, ALDI U.S. purchased Southeastern Grocers.  

The agreement included the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. This comprises about 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in addition to the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI plans to complete its previously revealed conversion plans, with around 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multiyear process that began in March 2024, and is expected to wrap up in 2027.

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast. 

