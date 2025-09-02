Winn-Dixie Goes Big for 100th Anniversary Celebration

Winn-Dixie is kicking off its centennial celebration with throwback pricing and special in-store promotions throughout the month of September.

As part of its 100th anniversary festivities, the grocer is holding community bashes at six of its stores throughout the Southeast. Each celebration will include live music, birthday cake, giveaways, and product sampling, and the first 100 customers to arrive at each location at 4 p.m. will receive a mystery gift card. The free celebrations will take place at store locations in the Florida cities of Apopka, Doral, Jacksonville, St. James City, and Tampa, as well as in Kenner, La.

Additionally, Winn-Dixie will offer throwback pricing from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30 on several items each week, representing savings of up to $100 on both private-label staples and popular national brands. The special pricing will be available through digital coupons in the Winn-Dixie Rewards app and online.

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone that belongs to everyone who has been part of Winn-Dixie’s journey – our associates, our customers and the communities we call home,” said Anthony Hucker, chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “For generations, we’ve been a trusted part of family dinners, holiday gatherings and everyday moments that matter most. That trust is our greatest measure of success.”

Continued Hucker: “As we celebrate our centennial, we honor our lasting legacy of serving our neighbors with quality and value and look ahead with a renewed commitment to empowering people to feed and enrich our communities as we carry Winn-Dixie into the next century.”