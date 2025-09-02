Winn-Dixie Goes Big for 100th Anniversary Celebration
Winn-Dixie will also donate $100,000 to Feeding America to support hunger relief programs, and give another $100,000 in product donations to local communities across the Southeast.
In February, a consortium of private investors, led by the current Southeastern Grocers (SEG) CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. Last year, ALDI U.S. purchased Southeastern Grocers.
The agreement included the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. This comprises about 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in addition to the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI plans to complete its previously revealed conversion plans, with around 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multiyear process that began in March 2024, and is expected to wrap up in 2027.
Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast.