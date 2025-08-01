Why Merchandisers Love the Latest Refrigerated Case Innovation
When it comes to creating an in-store experience that builds loyalty — and basket size —your display cases are the foundation.
Cases that are customized to match your company’s aesthetic create a unified experience from aisle to department, and from one store to another so shoppers feel at home no matter which location they visit. Every detail, from the glass door on your reach-in to the color of your island bumpers, contributes to your merchandising and your store’s shopper experience, enticing them to build the basket.
That’s why it’s critical to have a case supplier that offers all of the options you need to make your cases yours.
Why Do Merchandisers Love the CLARITY Portfolio?
With the widest range of configuration options on the market, the CLARITY portfolio of display cases sets the standard for merchandising flexibility.
CLARITY offers the options merchandisers need to build eye-catching displays that elevate shopper experience, including:
- 29 model families
- 3 door types with standard or French swing
- 130-plus color options
- Multiple case lengths
- Footprints from narrow to wide
- Remote or Self-Contained
The CLARITY portfolio also includes several shelving, mirror and door options to ensure products look fresh and vibrant. Because there’s a CLARITY case to fill any application, pack-out or configuration need, merchandisers can create seamless merchandising across departments with cases that match. And with so many options, it’s easy to customize cases that match your precise vision.
Want to give your shoppers an elegant, modern experience?
The CLARITY V Series, which features the collection’s largest interior front facings (66 inches and 72 inches) along with full-glass viewing to put merchandising front and center. Add Anthony Infinity Edge glass doors with Vista Arch handles and a satin silver finish, and you have the perfect platform for elevated merchandising.
Working on a disruptive merchandising strategy?
The CLARITY J Series includes self-contained options that are easy to move around the store and place in unexpected locations to grab shopper attention. And they use natural R-290 (propane) refrigerant, which keeps you compliant for the long run.
Hundreds of options mean endless possibilities. Merchandisers love CLARITY cases because they make it easy to make food the star of the store.
Explore all the possibilities that CLARITY has to offer at hillphoenix.com/clarity-reach-in-merchandisers.
Hillphoenix is more than just a case supplier — we provide full-store solutions, including future-focused CO2 and natural refrigerant options. Learn more at Hillphoenix.com/co2-refrigeration.