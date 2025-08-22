Why Hi-Lo Pricing No Longer Works for Grocers or Customers

The hi-lo pricing strategy wasn’t designed for the modern landscape, and the declining market share of traditional supermarkets proves it. Grocers need a new model. In this two-part article, we’ll discuss:

Why hi-lo was once a viable option but will be an untenable one in the near future.

Hazards of hi-lo: price perception problems, margin erosion, mindshare monopolization.

Why we recommend “everyday fair price” instead.

Areas to evolve: promo dynamics, pricing strategy, supplier negotiations and more.

The pillars that elevated hi-lo as the pre-eminent pricing strategy in grocery the past 30 years have crumbled, and it’s time for grocers to clear the rubble and build something new.

Hot weekly deals once helped grocers capture entire baskets; now they mostly draw cherry-pickers and drive low-margin sales.

National brands once differentiated assortments; now consumers can buy those brands more cheaply any day of the week at big- box stores and discounters.

Frequent sales once served as a powerful tool to shape price perception; now consumers can easily monitor prices across stores in real time to discern where value lies, based on the items that matter to them.

The world for which hi-lo was designed no longer exists, and the hazards of pretending otherwise are substantial.

Hazard No. 1: Price Perception Problem

The Proliferation of EDLP

The rise of alternative grocers over the last two decades has trained shoppers that they don’t have to be at the mercy of their grocer’s promotional schedule to get a fair deal on a favorite item.

Instead of waiting to buy or paying more, shoppers simply go elsewhere. More than half of consumers now spend most of their grocery budget in a channel other than traditional grocery, according to FMI. EDLP formats have been steadily gaining share for more than a decade.