Whole Foods Market Kicking Off 12 Days of Cheese Promo
“The holiday season is all about sharing special experiences, and our 12 Days of Cheese lineup brings together the very best of what I love about cheese – its ability to surprise, delight and spark connection,” noted Cathy Strange, Whole Foods’ Ambassador of Food Culture and a noted cheese expert. “Each cheese has a story: From rare, exclusive varieties to familiar favorites, every selection is an invitation to explore and savor. We’re thrilled to offer these incredible cheeses at a terrific value that make any holiday table truly unforgettable.”
The Specialty Cheese team carefully selects each of the hundreds of cheese varieties sold in Whole Foods stores to ensure quality and uniqueness. All food at Whole Foods must meet its rigorous Quality Standards, which ban hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and more than 300 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. As part of the 12 Days of Cheese promotions, the team will offer pairing suggestions, tips and more.
Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.