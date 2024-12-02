 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Kicking Off 12 Days of Cheese Promo

Customers can enjoy up to 35% off artisanal varieties Dec. 13-24
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
The 2024 12 Days of Cheese lineup encompasses exclusive selections created especially for Whole Foods, as well as domestic offerings.

Whole Foods Market is marking the festive season by bringing back its 12 Days of Cheese event, which will run from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24. Chosen by Whole Foods’ Specialty Cheese team that includes Certified Cheese Professionals, the high-quality artisanal offerings can be used to create an elegant cheese board or holiday spread. 

The 2024 lineup encompasses exclusive selections created especially for Whole Foods – among them Jasper Hill’s Prosecco-washed Harbison and Sartori’s Herbs de Provence – a range of global options from France, Spain, Switzerland and Italy, and such domestic offerings as Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Wisconsin, and Cowgirl Creamery’s organic Mt. Tam from California. Each cheese will be 35% off for Amazon Prime members and 28% off for all other shoppers. Further, a 12 Days of Cheese sampler platter, including four cheese varieties paired with sour cherry and fig spreads and Taza Chocolate, will be available to purchase in stores for $39.99.

Additional cheeses featured in the promotion are Cypress Grove Midnight Moon (Holland), blending notes of toasted nuts, salted caramel and toffee with a clean, slightly citrusy finish from goat’s milk; Jasper Hill Presto Prosecco Washed Harbison (Vermont), wrapped in spruce to contain its custardy center and washed with Whole Foods’ exclusive Presto Prosecco; Vermont Creamery Cremont (Vermont), a blend of cow and goat milk with a silky, wrinkled rind and a rich, fudge-like interior; Papillon Roquefort Révélation (France), aged in the caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon for a bold, velvety cheese with a peppery, spicy profile and hints of anise, chocolate and a lingering, funky finish; Hervé Mons Pyrénées Brébis (France), delivering a smooth, buttery texture with notes of rosemary, hay, and toasted nuts; Neal’s Yard Dairy Sparkenhoe Red Leicester (England), offering a bright-orange color and earthy, musty aromas with savory notes; Emmi Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyère (Switzerland), aged in sandstone caves to develop its rich flavors of brown butter and toffee, as well as a crunch from tyrosine crystals; Ca de Ambros Taleggio (Italy), a washed-rind cheese with a creamy, mellow interior and a yeasty, roasty rind; and Mitica Alisios (Canary Islands, Spain), with a paprika-rubbed rind and a smooth, mellow paste, combining a mild tang with paprika notes.

“The holiday season is all about sharing special experiences, and our 12 Days of Cheese lineup brings together the very best of what I love about cheese – its ability to surprise, delight and spark connection,” noted Cathy Strange, Whole Foods’ Ambassador of Food Culture and a noted cheese expert. “Each cheese has a story: From rare, exclusive varieties to familiar favorites, every selection is an invitation to explore and savor. We’re thrilled to offer these incredible cheeses at a terrific value that make any holiday table truly unforgettable.”

The Specialty Cheese team carefully selects each of the hundreds of cheese varieties sold in Whole Foods stores to ensure quality and uniqueness. All food at Whole Foods must meet its rigorous Quality Standards, which ban hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and more than 300 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. As part of the 12 Days of Cheese promotions, the team will offer pairing suggestions, tips and more.  

Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.

