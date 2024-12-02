Whole Foods Market Kicking Off 12 Days of Cheese Promo

Whole Foods Market is marking the festive season by bringing back its 12 Days of Cheese event, which will run from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24. Chosen by Whole Foods’ Specialty Cheese team that includes Certified Cheese Professionals, the high-quality artisanal offerings can be used to create an elegant cheese board or holiday spread.

The 2024 lineup encompasses exclusive selections created especially for Whole Foods – among them Jasper Hill’s Prosecco-washed Harbison and Sartori’s Herbs de Provence – a range of global options from France, Spain, Switzerland and Italy, and such domestic offerings as Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Wisconsin, and Cowgirl Creamery’s organic Mt. Tam from California. Each cheese will be 35% off for Amazon Prime members and 28% off for all other shoppers. Further, a 12 Days of Cheese sampler platter, including four cheese varieties paired with sour cherry and fig spreads and Taza Chocolate, will be available to purchase in stores for $39.99.

Additional cheeses featured in the promotion are Cypress Grove Midnight Moon (Holland), blending notes of toasted nuts, salted caramel and toffee with a clean, slightly citrusy finish from goat’s milk; Jasper Hill Presto Prosecco Washed Harbison (Vermont), wrapped in spruce to contain its custardy center and washed with Whole Foods’ exclusive Presto Prosecco; Vermont Creamery Cremont (Vermont), a blend of cow and goat milk with a silky, wrinkled rind and a rich, fudge-like interior; Papillon Roquefort Révélation (France), aged in the caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon for a bold, velvety cheese with a peppery, spicy profile and hints of anise, chocolate and a lingering, funky finish; Hervé Mons Pyrénées Brébis (France), delivering a smooth, buttery texture with notes of rosemary, hay, and toasted nuts; Neal’s Yard Dairy Sparkenhoe Red Leicester (England), offering a bright-orange color and earthy, musty aromas with savory notes; Emmi Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyère (Switzerland), aged in sandstone caves to develop its rich flavors of brown butter and toffee, as well as a crunch from tyrosine crystals; Ca de Ambros Taleggio (Italy), a washed-rind cheese with a creamy, mellow interior and a yeasty, roasty rind; and Mitica Alisios (Canary Islands, Spain), with a paprika-rubbed rind and a smooth, mellow paste, combining a mild tang with paprika notes.