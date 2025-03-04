Whole Foods Market Goes the EV Route With Food Rescue Vans

Food donation vans have become an important part of Whole Foods Market's Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program.

Whole Foods Market is bringing a different kind of energy to its community outreach efforts. The retailer’s first-ever electric food rescue vehicle is rolling out in its corporate hometown of Austin, Texas.

Whole Foods donated the e-transit van to The Johnson Center, a nonprofit group that collects donations from two local stores and distributes items to families in need. According to the retailer, all new vans provided through its Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program will be electric, equipped with Level 2 charging stations.

The shift to electric-powered vehicles reflects Whole Foods’ simultaneous focus on reducing food waste, improving food access and lowering emissions. The addition is an expansion of the Nourishing our Neighborhoods Program that has given 60 refrigerated vans to food rescue organizations across the United States and Canada.