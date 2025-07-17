Which Grocers Dominate the Top 100 Retailers List?

In an accompanying analysis of the grocer players on the NRF list, Kantar’s David Marcotte, SVP of global retail and technology, said that the industry faces challenges, such as cybersecurity threats, as well as opportunities within the omnichannel operating environment. “The smaller independents — ranging from small-town grocers to high-profile experiential hybrid supermarkets – have done well in competing with the far larger regional chains,” he noted.

[RELATED: Ways That Food Retailers Can Better Protect Themselves From Threats]

That said, Marcotte expects more mergers and acquisitions to affect the market, including among independent chains with 100 to 200 stores. "They’re under a lot of pressure, and not just from the big chains,” he observed.

In other news, NRF announced this week that longtime chief economist Jack Kleinhenz is moving into a new role as senior economic advisor. He will be succeeded by Matt Matthews, NRF’s executive director of research.

“Jack Kleinhenz is an influential figure in the retail industry who has offered expert analysis and forecasts on national economic trends,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Jack and learning from him during my time at NRF. He has been an invaluable expert and trusted advisor to NRF and our members. Jack’s continued involvement, along with Mark Mathews’ leadership, will ensure that NRF stays at the forefront of economic issues impacting the retail sector.”