 Skip to main content

Which Grocers Dominate the Top 100 Retailers List?

Strong sales among large chains propel familiar names to the top of NRF's ranking, as other grocers move up with solid performances
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Walmart loading
Walmart, which topped this year's PG 100 list, also came in first in NRF's ranking.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) recently published its list of the Top 100 Retailers. Several of the leading companies are also at the head of The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 roster of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Compiled by Kantar, NRF’s ranking of the Top 100 Retailers sorts the companies by U.S. sales in 2024. Walmart tops the organization’s list this year, followed by Amazon, Costco Wholesale Corp. and The Kroger Co. Other retailers deemed powerhouses in the grocery sector include Albertsons Cos. (No. 10), Publix Super Markets (No. 12), Ahold Delhaize USA (No. 13), ALDI (No. 14) and H-E-B (No. 16).

As with PG’s ranking this year, NRF’s list includes some movers and shakers. NRF cited ALDI, with a 14% gain in U.S. sales from 2023 to 2024, and Sprouts Farmers Market, with a 13% boost in sales. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In an accompanying analysis of the grocer players on the NRF list, Kantar’s David Marcotte, SVP of global retail and technology, said that the industry faces challenges, such as cybersecurity threats, as well as opportunities within the omnichannel operating environment. “The smaller independents — ranging from small-town grocers to high-profile experiential hybrid supermarkets – have done well in competing with the far larger regional chains,” he noted.

[RELATED: Ways That Food Retailers Can Better Protect Themselves From Threats]

That said, Marcotte expects more mergers and acquisitions to affect the market, including among independent chains with 100 to 200 stores. "They’re under a lot of pressure, and not just from the big chains,” he observed.

In other news, NRF announced this week that longtime chief economist Jack Kleinhenz is moving into a new role as senior economic advisor. He will be succeeded by Matt Matthews, NRF’s executive director of research.

“Jack Kleinhenz is an influential figure in the retail industry who has offered expert analysis and forecasts on national economic trends,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Jack and learning from him during my time at NRF. He has been an invaluable expert and trusted advisor to NRF and our members. Jack’s continued involvement, along with Mark Mathews’ leadership, will ensure that NRF stays at the forefront of economic issues impacting the retail sector.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds