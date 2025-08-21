Which Food Retailers Are ‘Companies That Care’?

Media outlet People has released its 2025 Companies That Care list, which recognizes organizations in the United States that are successful in business while also taking great care of their people, the communities where they operate and the environment.

In compiling the list, People partnered with Great Place To Work to analyze surveys and data from more than 8.2 million employees on their experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place To Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits and its philanthropic and community support, with a particular focus on activities that occurred in the past year.

The top food retailer on People's 2025 list is Wegmans Food Markets. Coming in at No. 4, the East Coast grocery chain has awarded $145 million in Wegmans scholarships to nearly 47,000 employees to continue their education.

Further, before it opened its first store on New York's Long Island, the Lake Grove Wegmans team volunteered for and coordinated donations to local food pantries, as well as sponsoring holiday celebrations like the annual Pictures with Santa display. The management team also partnered with Long Island Cares to help sort products and pack supplies.

Wegmans also hosts its annual Fill the Bus/Fill the Backpack scan campaign to raise money for the company’s 48 Feeding America food bank partners. Customers donate $3, $5 or any amount at checkout, with 100% of the proceeds going to each store’s local food bank.

Convenience store chain Sheetz ranked No. 10 on People’s list. Its corporate charity, Sheetz For the Kidz (SFTK), helps provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need in the communities where the company operates. Since its creation in 1992, SFTK has brought smiles to the faces of more than 170,000 children with clothing, toys and other basic needs.

The convenience store chain also created a “store team helper” role specifically for individuals with disabilities to support stores with important tasks while providing meaningful employment and meeting the skills of the applicant.

For its part, Publix Super Markets was named to the Companies That Care list for the sixth straight year. This year, it landed at No. 28.

“At Publix, we are dedicated to the dignity, value and employment security of our associates and believe it’s our responsibility to give back to the communities we serve,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We are honored to be recognized as a company that cares about our people and communities.”

This spring, the company enhanced its mental health benefit that, among other resources, provides free counseling sessions to employees as well as their household members and dependents under the age of 26.

Environmental efforts at Publix include restoring water in the Florida Everglades, tree plantings to support reforestation efforts in the Southeast, coral reef restoration in two South Florida national parks, improving fuel usage in transportation, and implementing an expansive recycling program across its operations.