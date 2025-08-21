 Skip to main content

Which Food Retailers Are ‘Companies That Care’?

Businesses on People's annual list provide resources to their communities and encourage employees to make a difference
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Publix employees
​Thousands of Publix associates take part in two Publix Serves Week events per year.​

Media outlet People has released its 2025 Companies That Care list, which recognizes organizations in the United States that are successful in business while also taking great care of their people, the communities where they operate and the environment.

In compiling the list, People partnered with Great Place To Work to analyze surveys and data from more than 8.2 million employees on their experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place To Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits and its philanthropic and community support, with a particular focus on activities that occurred in the past year.

The top food retailer on People's 2025 list is Wegmans Food Markets. Coming in at No. 4, the East Coast grocery chain has awarded $145 million in Wegmans scholarships to nearly 47,000 employees to continue their education. 

Further, before it opened its first store on New York's Long Island, the Lake Grove Wegmans team volunteered for and coordinated donations to local food pantries, as well as sponsoring holiday celebrations like the annual Pictures with Santa display. The management team also partnered with Long Island Cares to help sort products and pack supplies.

Wegmans also hosts its annual Fill the Bus/Fill the Backpack scan campaign to raise money for the company’s 48 Feeding America food bank partners. Customers donate $3, $5 or any amount at checkout, with 100% of the proceeds going to each store’s local food bank.

Convenience store chain Sheetz ranked No. 10 on People’s list. Its corporate charity, Sheetz For the Kidz (SFTK), helps provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need in the communities where the company operates. Since its creation in 1992, SFTK has brought smiles to the faces of more than 170,000 children with clothing, toys and other basic needs.

The convenience store chain also created a “store team helper” role specifically for individuals with disabilities to support stores with important tasks while providing meaningful employment and meeting the skills of the applicant. 

For its part, Publix Super Markets was named to the Companies That Care list for the sixth straight year. This year, it landed at No. 28. 

“At Publix, we are dedicated to the dignity, value and employment security of our associates and believe it’s our responsibility to give back to the communities we serve,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We are honored to be recognized as a company that cares about our people and communities.”

This spring, the company enhanced its mental health benefit that, among other resources, provides free counseling sessions to employees as well as their household members and dependents under the age of 26. 

Environmental efforts at Publix include restoring water in the Florida Everglades, tree plantings to support reforestation efforts in the Southeast, coral reef restoration in two South Florida national parks, improving fuel usage in transportation, and implementing an expansive recycling program across its operations.

Walmart Wreaths Across America
Each year, Walmart helps transport thousands of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, paying tribute to U.S. veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day.

National retailer Walmart Inc. ranked No. 37 on People’s annual list. The company doesn’t require its store managers to have a college degree, so it established the weeklong Manager Academy at Walmart headquarters to help equip managers to lead hundreds and serve customers and communities. Nearly 2,000 associates participated last year.

Additionally, as one of the country’s largest employers of U.S. veterans, Walmart has supported Wreaths Across America since 2008. Last year, thousands of associates signed up to transport thousands of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, paying tribute to U.S. veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day. 

Walmart's relationship with Wreaths Across America extends beyond the transportation and placement of wreaths, as it also supports this cause with cash and in-kind donations.

Meanwhile, another retail giant, Target Corp., landed at No. 39. The company provides tuition-free access to formal education and skilling through the Dream to Be education assistance benefit. U.S.-based full- and part-time team members can pursue tuition-free undergraduate and associate degrees, certificates, and boot-camp programs from more than 40 colleges, universities and learning providers — from their first on the job.

Also, for the ninth year, Team Target logged more than 1 million volunteer hours in 2024. From mentoring kids to cleaning up neighborhood parks and more, Team Target brings its energy and spirit of giving to communities across the country.

The coveted No. 1 spot on People’s 2025 Companies That Care list was bestowed upon CPGer The Wonderful Co. The $6 billion enterprise, with a portfolio of well-known healthy brands, earned the recognition for its commitment to employees, communities and the environment. This commitment is rooted in the vision of Wonderful founders Lynda and Stewart Resnick, whose philanthropic giving, along with their foundations and company, accounts for more than $2.5 billion and focuses extensively on the communities where Wonderful employees and their families live and work.

