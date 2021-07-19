What’s ‘in-store’ for the CPG sector? Consumer preferences beyond the pandemic

Webinar Date: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

An astounding 63% of Americans changed their shopping routines due to the pandemic. Change is set for the CPG sector’s future too — 54% of American consumers intend to do more to support local businesses and 40% plan to buy more sustainable products. Understanding consumers’ shifting behaviors and preferences at this pivotal moment is essential for the success of CPG players.



Join moderator Chris Todd, YouGov’s VP of New Business Sales (US) in conversation with Tyler Monroe, Molson Coors’ Associate Insights Manager, and Gina Acosta, Executive Editor of Progressive Grocer, as they map the CPG industry’s road ahead.



Discover findings from YouGov’s International FMCG/CPG Report 2021 and new, exclusive insights on: