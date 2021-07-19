What’s ‘in-store’ for the CPG sector? Consumer preferences beyond the pandemic
Webinar Date: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT
An astounding 63% of Americans changed their shopping routines due to the pandemic. Change is set for the CPG sector’s future too — 54% of American consumers intend to do more to support local businesses and 40% plan to buy more sustainable products. Understanding consumers’ shifting behaviors and preferences at this pivotal moment is essential for the success of CPG players.
Join moderator Chris Todd, YouGov’s VP of New Business Sales (US) in conversation with Tyler Monroe, Molson Coors’ Associate Insights Manager, and Gina Acosta, Executive Editor of Progressive Grocer, as they map the CPG industry’s road ahead.
Discover findings from YouGov’s International FMCG/CPG Report 2021 and new, exclusive insights on:
- The impact of COVID-19 — How the pandemic has impacted consumption behavior across key categories within the CPG industry
- The new normal — How consumption behaviors are normalizing as the pandemic subsides in the US and how brands are overcoming the pandemic’s challenges
- A spotlight on advertising including consumers’ shifting channel preferences
- The role and importance of sustainability in purchase behavior and how CPG brands are adapting to shifting consumer demands
- The road ahead — Setting up for success for the holiday season and consumer priorities beyond the pandemic