What’s on the Minds of CPG Leaders?

With the decade of disruption continuing, CPG leaders are sharing their thoughts and concerns about the state of the supply chain and consumer marketplace. This week, consulting firm PwC released the findings of its 2025 CPG Executive Survey.

According to that survey of 200 CPG leaders across different business functions, companies are leaning in on technology as pressures mount and as consumer behaviors shift. The report underscores the financial impetus behind such investments: nearly half (49%) of those polled agreed that their current business structure won’t hold up for another decade.

[RELATED: Food Giants Face Tough Decisions Amid Rising Popularity of Store Brands]

“Something is shifting in the aisles and boardrooms of the CPG industry. The old model — built on brand equity, predictable loyalty and steady margins — is beginning to fray. Growth has slowed to just single digits year-over-year, with many categories flat or declining. Against a backdrop of rising tariffs and price increases, from household essentials to everyday snacks, CPG is one of the most vulnerable sectors,” the researchers wrote.

Below are some key takeaways from the report:

Structures are shifting: Of the respondents who said their business models won’t last a decade, 29% shared they are not planning to restructure a single function and only a third expect to redesign four or more functions.

AI can be a growth catalyst: Already, nearly 60% of senior leaders who took part in PwC’s survey reported that they are prioritizing AI to improve costs, mostly in tactics such as forecasting and back-office process automation. An overwhelming 93% said they expect the industry to become more tech driven, while 59% believe that agentic AI will play a major role in leading relationships with consumers within five years.