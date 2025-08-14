What’s on the Minds of CPG Leaders?
“That’s a critical gap, one that points to a misunderstanding or even denial about the speed of change. The rise of agentic AI is real, and many incumbents may be underestimating how quickly product design and marketing are being upended by AI-native challengers,” PwC’s analysts contend in the report.
Honing in on innovation: CPG companies that expect revenue growth over the next five years say that they are taking a more focused approach to innovation as external forces have led to a variety of challenges.
Old mindsets are obstacles: More than half of CPG leaders said that the top challenge to organizational change is misaligned stakeholder interests and a lack of clear vision. Legacy structures may impede growth, these respondents concurred.
PwC surveyed senior global leaders who working for multinational CPG companies in roles including the c-suite, strategy, marketing and brand development, among other areas.