Western Association of Food Chains Elects 2025-26 Leadership

Board of Directors:

John Alston, Brookshire Brothers

Fidel Banuelos, Food4Less/FoodsCo

Adam Caldecott, Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres/New Leaf Markets

Mike Callihan, Food4Less/FoodsCo

Chris Cowgill, Albertsons Cos.

Hilda Doushgounian, Sprouts Farmers Markets

Kendra Doyel, Food4Less/FoodsCo

Jake Fermanian, Super King Markets

Rich Gillmore, Gelson's Markets

Moises Gonzalez, Northgate Gonzalez Market

Dustin Hamilton, Sprouts Farmers Markets

Mike Hendry, Northgate Gonzalez Market

Sean Heryet, Albertsons- Intermountain

David Hinderaker, C&S Wholesale Grocers

David Hinojosa, Vallarta Supermarkets

Todd Kammeyer, Fred Meyer

Chris Lanoue, Albertsons- NorCal

Steve Mayer, Bashas'

Kelly Mullin, Albertsons-Portland

Tom Nelson, Albertsons/Tom Thumb/Randalls

Matt Reeve, Smart & Final

Mike Ridenour, UNFI

Cliff Rigsbee, Rosauers Supermarkets

Tim Ryan, Albertsons Cos.

Ron Selders, UNFI

Nathan Tucker, WinCo Foods

Jim Wallace, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions

Rick Williams, Gelson’s Markets

Levi Wingo, Raley's Companies

Directors Emeriti:

Scott Drew, Smart & Final (Retired)

Steve Junqueiro, SJ Associates

Bryan Kaltenbach, Food4Less/FoodsCo (Retired)

Jim Lee, Stater Bros. Markets (Retired)

Karl Schroeder, Albertsons- NorCal

Additionally, five new directors were elected to 2025-26 leadership:

“We are thrilled and incredibly honored to have this group of extraordinary industry leaders join the WAFC board of directors," said Lovell. "They have shown tremendous dedication to the success of our industry and are proven servant leaders who will be instrumental in helping the WAFC achieve continued success.”