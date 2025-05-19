Western Association of Food Chains Elects 2025-26 Leadership
Board officers include execs from Albertsons, Stater Bros., Costco and Kroger
Board of Directors:
- John Alston, Brookshire Brothers
- Fidel Banuelos, Food4Less/FoodsCo
- Adam Caldecott, Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres/New Leaf Markets
- Mike Callihan, Food4Less/FoodsCo
- Chris Cowgill, Albertsons Cos.
- Hilda Doushgounian, Sprouts Farmers Markets
- Kendra Doyel, Food4Less/FoodsCo
- Jake Fermanian, Super King Markets
- Rich Gillmore, Gelson's Markets
- Moises Gonzalez, Northgate Gonzalez Market
- Dustin Hamilton, Sprouts Farmers Markets
- Mike Hendry, Northgate Gonzalez Market
- Sean Heryet, Albertsons- Intermountain
- David Hinderaker, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- David Hinojosa, Vallarta Supermarkets
- Todd Kammeyer, Fred Meyer
- Chris Lanoue, Albertsons- NorCal
- Steve Mayer, Bashas'
- Kelly Mullin, Albertsons-Portland
- Tom Nelson, Albertsons/Tom Thumb/Randalls
- Matt Reeve, Smart & Final
- Mike Ridenour, UNFI
- Cliff Rigsbee, Rosauers Supermarkets
- Tim Ryan, Albertsons Cos.
- Ron Selders, UNFI
- Nathan Tucker, WinCo Foods
- Jim Wallace, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions
- Rick Williams, Gelson’s Markets
- Levi Wingo, Raley's Companies
Directors Emeriti:
- Scott Drew, Smart & Final (Retired)
- Steve Junqueiro, SJ Associates
- Bryan Kaltenbach, Food4Less/FoodsCo (Retired)
- Jim Lee, Stater Bros. Markets (Retired)
- Karl Schroeder, Albertsons- NorCal
Additionally, five new directors were elected to 2025-26 leadership:
- Fidel Banuelos, director of store operations, Food4Less/FoodsCo
- Hilda Doushgounian, regional VP operations - SoCal, Sprouts Farmers Markets
- Kendra Doyel, president, Food4Less/FoodsCo
- Moises Gonzalez, VP of store operations, Northgate Gonzalez Market
- Tim Ryan, national category director, Albertsons Cos.
“We are thrilled and incredibly honored to have this group of extraordinary industry leaders join the WAFC board of directors," said Lovell. "They have shown tremendous dedication to the success of our industry and are proven servant leaders who will be instrumental in helping the WAFC achieve continued success.”
The mission of Yorba Linda, Calif.-based WAFC is to help the industry attract, retain and advance high-potential food industry associates through exposure to educational programs and leadership opportunities.