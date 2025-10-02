Mouth-watering Westbridge Ranch Sweet Red Galmi Onions are coming to grocer’s shelves.

Grown in the fertile, loam-rich clay soils of the Oti River Valley in Northern Togo and the Senegal River Basin, these extraordinary and truly crops have been cultivated for over a century.

Each Westbridge Ranch Sweet Red Galmi is handpicked with care, up to three times a year, by dedicated farmers whose lives and identities are deeply rooted in this remarkable crop. With multiple annual harvests, Sweet Red Galmi Onions ensure consistent stock levels, minimizing supply chain disruptions. Westbridge Ranch’s Sweet Red Galmi Onions have an extended shelf life that reduces shrinkage and waste.

With low inventory risks, the Sweet Red Galmis produce an immediate revenue boost with margins on par with private labels' or better. Average net revenue per pallet ranges between $4200 to $7300. The advantages of Sweet Reds float to retailers’ bottom lines. The superior taste makes Red Galmis the choice of chefs. The vertically integrated production and shipping capabilities result in robust profit potential that will make Sweet Red Galmi Onions a retailer's favorite, too.

Call or email us to secure your share of the very unique premium Red Galmi market.