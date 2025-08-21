Weis Markets Welcomes Shoppers to New Site in Southern Maryland

The newest Weis Markets location in Maryland includes a bountiful produce department, as well as full-service meat and seafood counters.
"We are very proud to bring Weis Markets to the Charlotte Hall community and welcome local families to experience our commitment to quality, value and convenience," said Jonathan Weis, chairman, president and CEO of Weis Markets.
He continued, "This new store reflects our latest design. We wanted to create a gathering place that is uniquely suited to Charlotte Hall. Designed with intention, the architecture aims to provide a true front porch for the community: welcoming and familiar. It will offer enhanced convenience, exceptional products and great prices that customers expect and deserve. We look forward to serving the Charlotte Hall Community."
To celebrate joining the community, Weis Markets donated $1,500 to local organizations including Charlotte Hall Veterans Homes, Chopticon High School, and Mechanicsville Fire Department and is giving $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank.
The store is staffed by 185 full- and part-time associates and is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Earlier this summer, Weis opened its first store in nearly three years in Lake Linganore, Md.
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets operates 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.