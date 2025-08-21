 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Welcomes Shoppers to New Site in Southern Maryland

Store in Charlotte Hall is grocer’s 2nd new outpost to open this summer
Lynn Petrak
Weis exterior Charlotte Hall
The latest Weis Market store is now open in Charlotte Hall, Md., and features several sustainable design elements such as energy-efficient LED lighting and CO2 refrigerated cases.

Weis Markets has officially opened its doors in another community in Maryland. The retailer cut the ribbon on Aug. 20 for its 51st outpost in that state, located at 30015 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall.

Shoppers can now browse the store in the town about 40 miles south of Washington, D.C. The 60,000-square-foot supermarket features a sizable produce department, full-service meat and seafood sections, expansive deli with several heat-and-serve offerings, large assortment of organic and natural foods and made-in-house sushi items, along with a large assortment of grocery staples and household essentials. 

Customers can also place an order from the Starbucks kiosk, pick up prescriptions from a full-service pharmacy and gas up at an onsite fuel center. Curbside pickup and delivery services are available, too.

Weis produce
The newest Weis Markets location in Maryland includes a bountiful produce department, as well as full-service meat and seafood counters.

"We are very proud to bring Weis Markets to the Charlotte Hall community and welcome local families to experience our commitment to quality, value and convenience," said Jonathan Weis, chairman, president and CEO of Weis Markets. 

He continued, "This new store reflects our latest design. We wanted to create a gathering place that is uniquely suited to Charlotte Hall. Designed with intention, the architecture aims to provide a true front porch for the community: welcoming and familiar. It will offer enhanced convenience, exceptional products and great prices that customers expect and deserve. We look forward to serving the Charlotte Hall Community."

To celebrate joining the community, Weis Markets donated $1,500 to local organizations including Charlotte Hall Veterans Homes, Chopticon High School, and Mechanicsville Fire Department and is giving $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank.

The store is staffed by 185 full- and part-time associates and is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Earlier this summer, Weis opened its first store in nearly three years in Lake Linganore, Md.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets operates 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

