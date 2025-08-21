Weis Markets Welcomes Shoppers to New Site in Southern Maryland

The latest Weis Market store is now open in Charlotte Hall, Md., and features several sustainable design elements such as energy-efficient LED lighting and CO2 refrigerated cases.

Weis Markets has officially opened its doors in another community in Maryland. The retailer cut the ribbon on Aug. 20 for its 51st outpost in that state, located at 30015 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall.

Shoppers can now browse the store in the town about 40 miles south of Washington, D.C. The 60,000-square-foot supermarket features a sizable produce department, full-service meat and seafood sections, expansive deli with several heat-and-serve offerings, large assortment of organic and natural foods and made-in-house sushi items, along with a large assortment of grocery staples and household essentials.

[RELATED: Weis Markets Reports Sales Gains in Q2]

Customers can also place an order from the Starbucks kiosk, pick up prescriptions from a full-service pharmacy and gas up at an onsite fuel center. Curbside pickup and delivery services are available, too.